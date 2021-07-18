Bhubaneswar: COVID Vaccination Of Pregnant Women From July 21

Bhubaneswar: The vaccination of expectant mothers in the State capital Bhubaneswar will begin from July 21, according to reports.

According to reports, the pregnant women in the Capital City will get the jabs twice a week. They will be vaccinated at the Capital Hospital and all government UPHCs/UCHCs on every Wednesday and Saturday between 11 am-1 pm.

However, they have to produce proper documents for their identification.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also said that pregnant women can walk-in to any vaccination centre near them as per the time and date to get their vaccine dose.

“As per the Health Department guidelines, now pregnant women can take Covid-19 vaccination. They can walk-in to any vaccination centre near them as per the time and date to get their vaccine dose,” tweeted the BMC.