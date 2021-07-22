Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 379 Positive Cases Detected, 248 Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 379 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, of the 379 COVID-19 positive cases, 65 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 304 are Local Contact Cases.
This apart, 248 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 97,170 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,729 are active cases while 94,724 persons have recovered and 696 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
