Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 371 Positive Cases Detected, 231 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 371 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 371 COVID-19 positive cases, 65 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 256 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 231 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 98,066 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,988 are active cases while 95,306 persons have recovered and 751 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.