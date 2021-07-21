Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 369 Positive Cases Detected, 235 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 369 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 369 COVID-19 positive cases, 65 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 304 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 235 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 96,791 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,611 are active cases while 94,476 persons have recovered and 683 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.