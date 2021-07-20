Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 357 Positive Cases Detected, 253 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 357 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 357 COVID-19 positive cases, 75 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 282 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 253 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 96,422 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,494 are active cases while 94,241 persons have recovered and 666 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.