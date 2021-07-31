Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 354 Positive Cases Detected, 239 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 354 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 354 COVID-19 positive cases, 82 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 272 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 239 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 99,863 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,422 are active cases while 96,619 persons have recovered and 801 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.