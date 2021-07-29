Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 353 Positive Cases Detected, 253 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 353 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 353 COVID-19 positive cases, 79 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 274 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 253 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 99,120 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,158 are active cases while 96,148 persons have recovered and 793 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.