Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 335 Positive Cases Detected, 230 Recover

By PragativadiNews
Bhubaneswar: As many as 335 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 335 COVID-19 positive cases, 89 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 246 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 230 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 101,208 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,711 are active cases while 97,610 persons have recovered and 866 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

