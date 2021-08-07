Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 334 Positive Cases Detected, 229 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 334 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 334 COVID-19 positive cases, 86 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 248 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 229 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 101,797 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,806 are active cases while 98,074 persons have recovered and 896 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.