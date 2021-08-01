Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 318 Positive Cases Detected, 237 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 318 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 318 COVID-19 positive cases, 79 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 239 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 232 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 100,181 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,498 are active cases while 96,380 persons have recovered and 806 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.