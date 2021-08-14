Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 307 Positive Cases Detected, 213 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 307 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 307 COVID-19 positive cases, 66 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 241 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 213 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 103,622 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,050 are active cases while 99,584 persons have recovered and 965 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.