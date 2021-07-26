Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 286 Positive Cases Detected, 234 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 286 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 286 COVID-19 positive cases, 64 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 222 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 234 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 98,352 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,015 are active cases while 95,540 persons have recovered and 776 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.