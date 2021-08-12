Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 272 Positive Cases Detected, 227 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 272 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 272 COVID-19 positive cases, 55 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 217 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 227 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 103,023 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,892 are active cases while 99,145 persons have recovered and 965 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.