Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 264 Positive Cases Detected, 231 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 264 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 264 COVID-19 positive cases, 51 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 213 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 231 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 102,061 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,824 are active cases while 98,305 persons have recovered and 911 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.