Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 261 Positive Cases Detected, 223 Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 261 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, of the 261 COVID-19 positive cases, 74 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 149 are Local Contact Cases.
This apart, 223 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 102,751 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,853 are active cases while 98,918 persons have recovered and 959 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 11th August (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/puS6AHoi7L
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 11, 2021