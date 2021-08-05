Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 255 Positive Cases Detected, 235 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 255 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 255 COVID-19 positive cases, 60 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 195 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 235 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 101,128 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,633 are active cases while 97,615 persons have recovered and 859 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.