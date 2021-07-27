Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 233 Positive Cases Detected, 180 Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 233 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, of the 233 COVID-19 positive cases, 55 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 178 are Local Contact Cases.
This apart, 180 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 98,585 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,065 are active cases while 95,720 persons have recovered and 779 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 27th July (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/UX0xsCfcwT
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) July 27, 2021