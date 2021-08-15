Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 227 Positive Cases Detected, 196 Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 227 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, of the 227 COVID-19 positive cases, 64 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 228 are Local Contact Cases.
This apart, 196 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 103,849 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,077 are active cases while 99,780 persons have recovered and 971 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 15th August (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/5xR84vdrU4
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) August 15, 2021