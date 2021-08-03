Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 223 Positive Cases Detected, 164 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 223 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 223 COVID-19 positive cases, 46 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 177 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 164 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 100,607 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,595 are active cases while 97,154 persons have recovered and 837 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.