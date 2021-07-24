Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 207 Positive Cases Detected, 116 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 207 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 207 COVID-19 positive cases, 44 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 163 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 116 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 97,695 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,863 are active cases while 95,075 persons have recovered and 736 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.