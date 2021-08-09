Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 206 Positive Cases Detected, 186 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 206 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 206 COVID-19 positive cases, 57 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 149 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 186 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 102,267 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,821 are active cases while 98,491 persons have recovered and 934 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.