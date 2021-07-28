Bhubaneswar COVID Update: 182 Positive Cases Detected, 175 Recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 182 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, of the 182 COVID-19 positive cases, 28 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 154 are Local Contact Cases.
This apart, 175 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 98,767 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 2,062 are active cases while 95,895 persons have recovered and 789 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
