Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 ve+ cases drops to 8 today; 23 more recover
Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.
As per BMC, all the 8 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 23 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.
So far a total of 156,301 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 344 are active cases while 154,747 persons have recovered and 1189 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.
