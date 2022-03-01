Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 ve+ cases drops to 8 today; 23 more recover

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: As many as 8 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, all the 8 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 23 more persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 156,301 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 344 are active cases while 154,747 persons have recovered and 1189 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

 

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-

