Bhubaneswar City Adds 387 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 387 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 387 COVID-19 positive cases, 49 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 338 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 340 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 92,345 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,169 are active cases while 90,669 persons have recovered and 480 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.