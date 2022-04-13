Bhubaneswar Celebrates Its 74th Foundation Day Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar is celebrating its 74th Foundation Day today. On April 13, 1948 that first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had laid the foundation stone of the city.

World renowned German architect and urban planner Otto Koenigsberger prepared the city’s first master plan in 1948 for a population of 40 thousand.

Since then, Bhubaneswar remains a celebrated model of modern architecture and city planning.

In the Smart City proposal, Bhubaneswar stood number one among the best cities of India with a score of 78.83 points.

The city has a history of over 3,000 years beginning from the Mahamegha-bahana Chedi dynasty (around 2nd century BC) with Sisupalgarh as its capital.

Bhubaneswar derived its name from Tribhubaneswar, which means the Lord (Eeswar) of the Three Worlds (Tribhuvan), referring to Shiva.