Bhubaneswar: Cancer Hosp, Palliative Care Centre Get Cabinet Nod

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved a total of nine proposals including the establishment of a Cancer hospital and a Palliative Care Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Top 10 Points:

Government of Odisha in its Cabinet meeting held today has been pleased to approve the Establishment of a Cancer Hospital as Bagchi-Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Institute at Bhubaneswar

Sri Shankara Cancer Care Foundation, Bngalore as a charitable institute with philanthropic practice has volunteered to establish a State of Art Cancer Hospital at Bhubaneswar

Subroto Bagchi and Susmita Bagchi have pledged Rs 210 crores for the Cancer Hospital.

Government of Odisha will provide a land of Ac 20. 00 free of premium in Infocity-11, Bhubaneswar for the establishment of the hospital

To start with the Cancer Hospital will be equipped with 250 beds initially which shall be operational by January 2024, which shall later on expand to 500 bedded Hospital.

The Cancer hospital shall provide advanced cutting-edge Cancer Care with evidence-based management of Cancer cases

25% beds shall be set aside for free treatment, another 25% beds shall be set aside for patients supported under different Government Heaith Schemes.

Rest 50% patients will pay for the services and the revenue generated shall be utilized for expansion and supporting the poor patients

It will be an oncology centre of excellence with academic and research facilities with major categories of services like surgical, medical and radiation oncology, imaging nuclear medicine, paediatric and haemato oncology, centre for lung disease, anaesthesia & intensive care, laboratory diagnostic services, blood bank and immuno haematology services.

Other services like nursing, physiotherapy training centre, deaddiction clinic, occupational rehabilitation will also form a part of the centre.

The State Cabinet also approved the establishment of Bagchi-Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre in the State capital. Services will be provided free of cost at the healthcare facility.

This Palliative Care Hospital will be first of its kind in the state of Odisha.

Karunashraya Hospice Trusts, Bangalore is charitable organisation with philanthropic practice has volunteered to establish a State of Art Palliative Care Hospital at Bhubaneswar.

Apart from Hospice based Palliative Care, it shall provide Home Based Palliative Care and take the responsibility to train local doctors, healthcare providers and caregivers in Palliative Care.

Subroto Bagchi, Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman, and his wife Susmita Bagchi have pledged Rs 130 crore for the Palliative Care Centre.

The State government will provide 20 acres of land in Infocity-II, Bhubaneswar free of cost for establishment of the hospital.

The Palliative Care Hospital will be equipped with 100 beds, which will be expanded later. The Palliative Care Centre will provide Holistic Palliative Care along with Pain Clinic, aseptic procedures etc.