Bhubaneswar-Bound Vistara Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Delhi For Hydraulic Failure

Bhubaneswar: A Vistara plane en route to Bhubaneswar returned to the national capital on Monday after experiencing a hydraulic system issue and aviation watchdog DGCA is probing the incident, according to sources

The sources said the aircraft, which had around 140 passengers onboard, landed safely at Delhi airport.

Vistara’s A320 aircraft VT-TNV operating the flight UK-781 from Delhi to Bhubaneswar was involved in an air turnback due to a hydraulic system issue.

The plane made a priority landing at Delhi airport, a senior DGCA official said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will probe the incident, the official added.

“On 9.01.2023 Vistara A320 aircraft VT-TNV while operating UK-781(Delhi-Bhubaneshwar)was involved in air turn back due as green hydraulic system low ECAM came on,” said DGCA sources. The flight landed safely at 2019 hours after the full emergency was declared at 1953 hours.

There was no immediate comment from Vistara on the incident.

The flight which was delayed by more than five hours took off around 10.50 pm towards its destination.