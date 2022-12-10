Three Injured
Bhubaneswar-bound Bus Meets Accident In Andhra Pradesh, Several Injured

By Pragativadi News Service
Visakhapatnam: A bus ferrying passengers to Bhubaneswar met with an accident near Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Following the incident, several people sustained injuries.

According to sources, the bus was en-route to Bhubaneswar from Malkangiri when the driver lost its control and rammed the vehicle into a road divider before overturning.

Reportedly, all critically injured were admitted to Visakhapatnam hospital.

