Bhubaneswar-bound Bus Meets Accident In Andhra Pradesh, Several Injured
Visakhapatnam: A bus ferrying passengers to Bhubaneswar met with an accident near Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. Following the incident, several people sustained injuries.
According to sources, the bus was en-route to Bhubaneswar from Malkangiri when the driver lost its control and rammed the vehicle into a road divider before overturning.
Reportedly, all critically injured were admitted to Visakhapatnam hospital.
