Bhubaneswar: BMC Issues Guidelines For Makar Sankranti & Pongal Celebrations

Bhubaneswar: In view of rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has imposed strict stipulations on congregations during Makar Sankranti and Pongal celebrations in the State Capital.

According to the order issued by the BMC Commissioner, congregations at river banks/ghats/ponds/other water bodies to take bath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti / Pongal are prohibited up to 16th of January.

Besides, organisation of Makar Mela/Meena Bazaar etc has been also strictly prohibited in BMC jurisdiction.

“All religious places/places of worship shall not allow public till 16.01.2022 inside their premises for offering Puja/Darshan on account of Makar Sankranti/Makar Mela/Pongal,” the civic body said and clarified that the usual rituals in the religious institutions can be conducted with bare minimum priests/servitors who are fully vaccinated.

Further, the BMC order prohibits religious congregations/celebrations till January 16.