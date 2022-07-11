Bhubaneswar: BMC issues fresh advisory as Covid cases rise

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued a fresh set of advisories and stipulations to put a check on the further spread of Covid-19 in the city.

All the street side vendors like tiffin shops/tea shops/Gupchup stall/Dahiwada stalls/lassi stalls/Juice stalls shall have to ensure no overcrowding of customers. In case it is not possible for them to enforce, the owners should enforce takeaway methods.

All Business establishments including shopping malls shall have to ensure no overcrowding in their premises and adherence of COVID appropriate behaviours like maintaining social distancing of 6 Ft. and appropriate use of face mask of their staffs/customers at all times. The Shopping Mall owners should also make provision of thermal screening at entry point and provision of hand washing/hand sanitization for their customers/visitors.

The Shopping Mall owners shall have to designate one responsible officer of their establishment as COVID compliant officer who will supervise the activities.

Saloon/Spa and Barber shop shall have to adhere to strict COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in their shops.

All closed venues like Auditorium/Cinema Halls/Theatres shall ensure proper mask wearing by all visitors/customers/participants at all times. The venue owners shall have to ensure no overcrowding of their premises and adherence of other COVID appropriate behaviours also.

Any deviation in this regard will be taken as violation of rovisions of Odisha COVID Regulations 2020 and Epidemic diseases Act 1897 and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.