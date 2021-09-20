Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak Special Train To Resume Service From Sept 23

Bhubaneswar: The Railways has decided to resume the service of 08412/08411 Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak Special Train from both the directions from 23rd September, 2021, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) informed on Monday.

DIVERSION OF TRAINS–

In view of safety related modernization work between Kurichedu & Donakonda Stations in connection with commissioning of Doubling Work in Guntur-Guntakal Railway Section over South Central Railway jurisdiction, 08463/08464 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Special from both the directions on 26th & 27th September’2021will be diverted.

This train will run via Guntur-PGDP-Kacheguda-Dhone Stations instead of Vijayawada-Guntur-Nandyal-Guntakal Stations bypassing Narasaraopet, Vinukonda, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur & Nandyal Stations on the above days.

REVISED TIMINGS OF 3 TRAINS OVER SAMBALPUR DIVISION–

Timings of 02827 Puri-Surat Special from Puri w.e.f. 26th September’2021 will be revised at four Stations over Sambalpur Division. This train will arrive at Bargarh Road at 0239hrs and will leave at 0241hrs instead of its schedule arrival time at 0250hrs and departure at 0252hrs. Similarly, this train will leave Kantabanji at 0545hrs instead of earlier scheduled time at 0600hrs. The timings for this train at Balangir and Titilagarh have also been revised.

02880 Bhubaneswar-LTT Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 27th September’2021 and 02866 Puri-LTT Special from Puri w.e.f. 28th September’2021 will arrive at Jharsuguda Road at 1330hrs and will leave at 1335hrs instead of earlier arrival timings at 1339hrs and departure at 1344hrs.

REVISED TIMINGS OF PURI-VALSAD SPECIAL AT SURAT & VALSAD

09210 Puri-Valsad Special from Puri w.e.f. 19th September’2021 will arrive at Surat at 1057hrs and will leave at 1102hrs instead of earlier arrival timings. Similarly, this train will arrive at Valsad at 1210hrs instead of earlier 1200hrs.

Monthly/Quarterly Season Tickets Reinstated In Six Pairs Of Special Trains:-

For the convenience of daily commuters, East Coast Railway has allowed train journey with Monthly Season Ticket (MST)/ Quarterly Season Ticket (QST) from today onwards in passenger special trains. These trains are:-