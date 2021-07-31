Bhubaneswar Becomes 1st City In India To Achieve 100% COVID-19 Vaccination

Bhubaneswar: The State capital Bhubaneswar became the first city in the country to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19.

This was informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Lakhmikant Sethi.

Around 10.60 lakh people have already taken the vaccine first dose while around 8 lakh of them have been administered with both the doses, said the Additional Commissioner.

” All residents of Bhubaneswar have been vaccinated against the virus. The remaining non-residents of the city will soon be fully vaccinated,” he added.

BMC is taking all possible efforts to put the capital city in the first position on various aspects, stated the Commissioner.