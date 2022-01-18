ATM Loot Bid Foiled
Bhubaneswar: ATM Loot Bid Foiled, Father-Son Duo Arrested

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: A loot bid from ATM of Punjab National Bank in Unit-8 area in state capital Bhubaneswar has been foiled on Tuesday by the joint effort of the locals and the police successfully.

According to reports, a father-son duo has been arrested by the police in this connection.

The accused were were nabbed while trying to break open the ATM using a gas cutter.

The accused are allegedly a father-son duo who are natives of Kandhamal. However they had been living in Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar.

