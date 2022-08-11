Bhubaneswar airport world-class green, carbon-neutral airport

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is all set to become a world-class green and carbon-neutral airport.

New Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Prasanna Pradhan said, “I hope to bring BPIA on par with the best airports in the world by adopting finest international practices.”

Bhubaneswar has been chosen as the first airport in the country to have indigenous, cost-effective and environment-friendly air traffic management systems in compliance with Centre’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. In partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), we will make all efforts to modernise the airport.

“Moreover, our motto is of green airport concept and carbon neutral growth. We have already achieved it and are among the best airports in the country including Varanasi, Trivandrum and Kolkata Airports. We have managed to reduce carbon emission and increase the number of passengers,” he added.

“We have converted all the lights to LED lights. We have energy efficient terminal building. We also have installed solar power plant. We have recently applied for commissioning of 3.8 mega watt solar plant. Our power demand is only two mega watt. The remaining 1.8 mega watt is surplus. This will help BPIA become cost-effective and environment-friendly,” he said.

A 3.8 mega watt solar power plant has already been installed in the airport. It is fully ready to be made operational to produce electricity. The airport authorities have sent a request to make the power plant operational as soon as possible.

With the electricity produced in the plant, the airport can get two mega watt electricity while the remaining 1.8 mega watt electricity will be sold to grids. On the other hand, all lights in the airport have been changed to LED lights. BPIA is among the four green airports in the country.