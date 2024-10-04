Bhubaneswar: The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar is set for a significant upgrade with the announcement of a new terminal and the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS) CAT II. This development is part of a broader expansion plan aimed at accommodating the increasing number of domestic and international travelers.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, revealed the plans during a review meeting held in Bhubaneswar. He stated that the new terminal would receive the necessary permissions within a month, with construction expected to be completed in two years. The new terminal will enhance the airport’s capacity to handle up to 80 lakh passengers annually, doubling the current capacity of 40 lakh passengers.

In addition to the new terminal, the existing ILS CAT I will be upgraded to CAT II within a month. This upgrade will significantly improve the airport’s ability to handle flights during adverse weather conditions, ensuring safer and more reliable operations.

Minister Naidu also highlighted the ongoing efforts to enhance passenger amenities and extend the runway. These improvements are part of the government’s commitment to promoting Odisha as a key hub in India’s civil aviation sector.

The expansion of BPIA is expected to boost regional connectivity, with plans to introduce new routes connecting Bhubaneswar to cities like Jammu, Surat, Jaipur, and Vizag. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for air travel and support the region’s economic development

The new terminal and ILS CAT II upgrade mark a significant milestone in the development of Bhubaneswar’s aviation infrastructure, promising enhanced travel experiences for passengers and fostering greater connectivity for the region.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related