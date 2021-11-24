Bhubaneswar: 94 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 114 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 94 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 94 COVID-19 positive cases, 25 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 69 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 114 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 120,802 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,441 are active cases while 118,258 persons have recovered and 1082 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.