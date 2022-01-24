Bhubaneswar: 925 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 1,357 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 925 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 925 COVID-19 positive cases 20 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 905 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 1,357persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 144,444 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 10,746 are active cases while 132,567 persons have recovered and 1110 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

