Bhubaneswar: 90 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 1450 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 90 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 90 COVID-19 positive cases 17 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 73 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 1,450 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 155,841 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 4,209 are active cases while 150,436 persons have recovered and 1175 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see BMC’s tweet:-