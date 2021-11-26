Bhubaneswar: 88 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 116 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 88 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 88 COVID-19 positive cases, 21 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 67 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 116 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 120,986 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,378 are active cases while 118,502 persons have recovered and 1085 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.