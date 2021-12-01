Bhubaneswar: 88 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 112 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 88 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 88 COVID-19 positive cases, 24 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 64 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 112 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 121,416 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,272 are active cases while 119,037 persons have recovered and 1086 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.