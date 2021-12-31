Bhubaneswar: 87 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 63 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 87 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 87 COVID-19 positive cases 13 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 74 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 63 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,689 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 761 are active cases while 121,808 persons have recovered and 1099 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.