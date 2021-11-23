Bhubaneswar: 87 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 150 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 87 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 87 COVID-19 positive cases, 16 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 50 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 150 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 120,708 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,463 are active cases while 118,144 persons have recovered and 1080 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.