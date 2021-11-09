Bhubaneswar
BMC COVID Update
BhubaneswarBreakingTwin city

Bhubaneswar: 87 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 142 Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
0 5

Bhubaneswar: As many as 87 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 87 COVID-19 positive cases, 17 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 70 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 142 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 119,371 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,994 are active cases while 116,292 persons have recovered and 1064 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

Pragativadi News Service 1169 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

20 + sixteen =

Breaking