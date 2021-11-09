Bhubaneswar: 87 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 142 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 87 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 87 COVID-19 positive cases, 17 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 70 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 142 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 119,371 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,994 are active cases while 116,292 persons have recovered and 1064 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.