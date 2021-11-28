Bhubaneswar: 86 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 113 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 86 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 86 COVID-19 positive cases, 25 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 61 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 113 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 121,168 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,342 are active cases while 118,720 persons have recovered and 1085 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.