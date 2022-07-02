Bhubaneswar: 83 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 67 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 83 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, the 83 COVID-19 positive cases are Local Contact Cases. Besides, 67 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 1,57,404 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 323 are active cases while 155,867 persons have recovered and 1193 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see this tweet:-