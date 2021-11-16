Bhubaneswar: 82 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 167 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 82 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 82 COVID-19 positive cases, 28 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 54 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 167 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 120,076 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,553 are active cases while 117,431 persons have recovered and 1071 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.