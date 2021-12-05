Bhubaneswar: 81 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 103 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 81 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 81 COVID-19 positive cases, 50 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 57 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 103 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 121,779 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 1,206 are active cases while 119,465 persons have recovered and 1087 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.