Bhubaneswar: 79 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 92 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 79 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 79 COVID-19 positive cases 14 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 98 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 92 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,880 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 755 are active cases while 122,004 persons have recovered and 1100 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.