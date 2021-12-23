Bhubaneswar: 79 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 84 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 79 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 79 COVID-19 positive cases 16 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 63 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 84 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,166 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 953 are active cases while 121,098 persons have recovered and 1094 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.