Bhubaneswar: 79 COVID-19 ve+ cases detected, 100 recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 79 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 79 COVID-19 positive cases 13 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 66 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 115 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 123,602 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 739 are active cases while 121,745 persons have recovered and 1097 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.